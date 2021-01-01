Florida Reports First Case Of COVID Variant

Officials say victim is a man in his 20s with no known travel history.

Florida became the third state to announce it diagnosed a case of the COVID variant that's been spreading throughout the United Kingdom. Florida's health department said the patient is a man in his 20s with no travel history.

The other cases in the U.S., reported in Colorado and California, also involve people who have not recently traveled.

Officials say this variant is more contagious but does not appear to make people more ill.