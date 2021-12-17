Florida Dad Uses Chalk Art To Celebrate Christmas

Brian Morris decorates the sidewalk outside his house with iconic Christmas characters.

Brian Morris uses the sidewalk outside his home as a blank canvas. He says it's simple. "Artist chalk pastels. You can buy them online or in stores. Some of it mixed with a little bit of water. And the rest of it is just technique, rubbing it into the sidewalk."

On each sidewalk square, classic Christmas characters like Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Rudolph and Charlie Brown. Morris says his neighbors love it.

"Right now, I'm starting on one tonight which is one that wasn't originally on my list. But the amount of people that told me I needed to have it on there is the iconic 'Die Hard.'"

Morris works as a construction project manager, but has always loved drawing and painting on the side. We first introduced you to Morris in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when he started drawing images from Disney movies on the sidewalk. He says he fell in love with the new pastime after spending time with his daughters drawing with chalk.

"So I'm lining up, actually, a whole bunch of festivals next year all over the country that I'm traveling around to and participating in. So I've fallen in love with it, yeah," Morris said.

Sidewalk chalk with a little bit of water, plus talent and time, leads to classic Christmas creations.

Morris said, "I hope that this just, you know, brightens up people, brings back some of these memories from way back when, even their childhood, and can put smiles on their faces and give something for their children to see and look forward to."