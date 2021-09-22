Florida COVID Cases Drop As Vaccinations Increase

While the state added more than 13,000 new cases to its tally Wednesday, new cases have been trending down overall as more people get vaccinated.

Florida added more than 13,000 new COVID cases to its overall tally yesterday but new cases have dropped sharply overall in the state recently. Health officials say the key is not letting up on vaccinations.

"We need people to get vaccinated," Mary Mayhew, President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association said. "That is one way we can try to avoid a future mutation of the virus and a future surge."

Florida was once an epicenter of the pandemic. Now cases are down and the state says hospitalizations have dropped 20 percent over the last week.