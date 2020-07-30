Florida Breaks Daily Coronavirus Death Record For Third Day In A Row

Florida's Department of Health reported 253 new deaths in the state on Thursday, a nearly 20 percent jump from the day prior.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Florida has broken its single-day record of new coronavirus deaths for a third day in a row.

On Thursday, Florida's Department of Health reported 253 new deaths in the state, a nearly 20% jump from the day before. This brings Florida's total death toll to more than 6,500, the eighth highest in the country.

Due to the recent surge in cases, the Miami-Dade County public school district announced it will delay the start of the school year by a week, and would move classes online for the time being.

Several states have also set single-day records for coronavirus deaths this week, including California and Texas. The country as a whole surpassed 150,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest in the world.