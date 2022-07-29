Flooding In Central Appalachia Kills At Least 15 People In Kentucky

Thunderstorms dumped several inches of rain across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, western Virginia and southern West Virginia.

Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that at least 15 people have died from flooding in the state. He says property damage has been massive, with hundreds losing their homes.

Timothy D. Easley / AP

Water rescues continue across the region. Floyd County Judge/Executive Robbie Williams said it isn't possible to reach everyone yet.

"We know we've got folks now we can't get to," Williams said. "They've got water in their homes and they are trapped and we just can't get to (them) because the water's so swift."

Floyd County resident Rachel Patton said the flood filled her home quickly.

"We had to swim out. And it was cold, it was over my head, so, it was scary."

Patton said evacuating her mother was also difficult.

"We had to put her on a door to get her out of her trailer. Because she was flooded in. She couldn't get out. She's on oxygen."

Floyd County is in eastern Kentucky. So is Perry County, where the emergency management director called the damage "catastrophic."

Glenn Caudil of the Grapevine-Chavies Fire Department in Perry County said the flooding has affected just about everyone there.

"Probably 95% of the people in this area here's lost everything. Houses, cars, animals. It's heartbreaking. It really is."

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.