Flooding Hits Southern States

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for the Birmingham area yesterday after a massive downpour.

Relentless severe weather is pummeling parts of the South, prompting rescue efforts in some states.

Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia are also in the path of worsening weather.

So far, storms in the region have caused three deaths this week.