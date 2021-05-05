WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Flooding Hits Southern States

By Simon Kaufman
May 5, 2021
Relentless severe weather is pummeling parts of the South, prompting rescue efforts in some states.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for the Birmingham area yesterday after a massive downpour.

Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia are also in the path of worsening weather.

So far, storms in the region have caused three deaths this week. 

