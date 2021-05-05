Flooding Hits Southern States

May 5, 2021
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for the Birmingham area yesterday after a massive downpour.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Relentless severe weather is pummeling parts of the South, prompting rescue efforts in some states.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for the Birmingham area yesterday after a massive downpour.
Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia are also in the path of worsening weather.
So far, storms in the region have caused three deaths this week.