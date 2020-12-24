Flooding And High Winds Expected In Parts Of The Northeastern U.S.

States in the Northeastern U.S. could see flooding from heavy rainfall and melting snow.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Washington, D.C., down to Florida could see severe weather, including high winds and isolated tornadoes, during the holiday season.

It’s part of a massive winter storm coming from the upper Midwest -- lots of snow and blizzard conditions. States in the Northeastern U.S. could see flooding from heavy rainfall and melting snow.

Some parts of Minnesota have seen up to 9 inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 68 miles per hour.

Severe weather could impact travel plans. While travel is down this week compared to a year ago, millions of Americans are still heading out for the holidays, despite warnings from health experts to stay home. Experts fear this could cause another coronavirus surge.

The CDC says traveling may increase your chances of getting and spreading the virus. They advise to postpone travel and stay home this year.

"I know everyone wants to get back to the time when Christmas was a situation where you could have many, many guests indoor congregating, having fun together," Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s infectious disease expert, said. "The situation is different now. … I want people to be more careful. I want them to limit traveling to the extent possible. And when you congregate, try to do it with a limited number of people."

The Transportation Security Administration says more than 1 million Americans were screened at airports Wednesday.