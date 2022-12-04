Sci/Health

Flint: The Poisoning Of An American City

When Flint, Michigan, changed its municipal water supply source in 2014, distribution pipes corroded and lead leached out into the drinking water.

December 4, 2022

This documentary is an exploration of the struggle of Flint, Michigan, residents and how the abuse and neglect of environmental regulations led to the poisoning of this city. 

