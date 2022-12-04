Flint: The Poisoning Of An American City

Why Is Our Water Quality In Question?
American drinking water infrastructure is aging, and the impacts are increasingly dangerous. How is the U.S. fixing it?
When Flint, Michigan, changed its municipal water supply source in 2014, distribution pipes corroded and lead leached out into the drinking water.
This documentary is an exploration of the struggle of Flint, Michigan, residents and how the abuse and neglect of environmental regulations led to the poisoning of this city.
