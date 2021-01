The new CDC measures are meant to stop new variants of the virus from reaching the U.S.

In less than two weeks, if you or someone you know is coming to the U.S. on a flight, they'll need to show a negative COVID test first.

Starting January 26, almost all international travelers, including U.S. citizens, will need to show negative results within three days of their departing flight.

The CDC said it's trying to protect against the new variants of the virus.