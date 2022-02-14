Flight Attendant Hits Unruly Passenger In Head With Coffee Pot

An American Airlines flight heading from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., made an emergency landing in Missouri after a struggle with a passenger.

An unruly passenger forced an American Airlines flight heading from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., on Sunday to divert to Kansas City International Airport in Missouri.

A flight attendant hit the passenger in the head with a coffee pot after the passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.

Charles Dayoub, an FBI special agent in charge in Kansas City, said in a statement that the passenger was taken into custody after "interfering with the flight crew."

Statement regarding a diverted flight to @KCIAirport earlier today, from FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. pic.twitter.com/ql5cQRpbZM — FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) February 13, 2022

The flight landed safely in Kansas City.