Flight Attendant Hits Unruly Passenger In Head With Coffee Pot

SMS
Flight Attendant Hits Unruly Passenger In Head With Coffee Pot
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
February 14, 2022
February 14, 2022
An American Airlines flight heading from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., made an emergency landing in Missouri after a struggle with a passenger.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

An unruly passenger forced an American Airlines flight heading from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., on Sunday to divert to Kansas City International Airport in Missouri.

A flight attendant hit the passenger in the head with a coffee pot after the passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.

Charles Dayoub, an FBI special agent in charge in Kansas City, said in a statement that the passenger was taken into custody after "interfering with the flight crew."

The flight landed safely in Kansas City.

SMS