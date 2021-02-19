Florida Lawmaker Hand-Picked People On Vaccine Lottery List

A county commissioner has apologized for putting herself and people from wealthy ZIP codes first on the list at a COVID vaccine pop-up site.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Lots of lawmakers are angering constituents during the pandemic. Not just big state governors or senators, but in the minor leagues, too. Like in Florida, where a county commissioner is taking heat for what some call a "VIP vaccination list."

Vannessa Baugh admits she bypassed the lottery system and handpicked people from the two wealthiest zip-codes to get shots at a pop-up site. And she put herself at the front of the line.

"Vaccines are a public resource and this is a public health crisis," said Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. "And this is corruption at its worst. This is why people don't trust the system."