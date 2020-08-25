Florida Judge Blocks Order Requiring Schools Offer In-Person Learning

The executive order requires Florida school districts to offer in-person learning, which the Florida Education Association says is unconstitutional.

A Florida judge has blocked an order that requires Florida school districts to offer in-person learning.

The judge says the order fails to consider safety concerns and advice from health experts during the pandemic.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the Florida Education Association against Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida commissioner of education, the Florida Department of Education and Board of Education and the mayor of Miami-Dade County. It alleges an executive order requiring schools have to offer in-person learning violated the Florida constitution.

The state has appealed the decision, putting a stay on the judge's injunction. Lawyers for the FEA say they will file a motion to reinstate that ruling.