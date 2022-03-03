Fitbit Recalls 1 Million Ionic Watches After Burn Injuries

Google-owned Fitbit has recalled 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches after dozens of users reported burn injuries because the battery overheated.
The fitness gadget maker says consumers who bought the $299 watches with the model number FB503 should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for packaging to return them. The company says consumers will receive full refunds and a discount of 40% to purchase certain Fitbit products.
Fitbit received 115 reports of the battery overheating in the U.S. There were 78 reports of burn injuries, including two reports of third-degree burns and four claims of second-degree burns.
For information on how to receive a refund, visit the refund center.
A message to our users: Customer safety is always Fitbit’s top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve announced a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches. Please visit https://t.co/1p0SOTzgQy. Thank you for your continued support. pic.twitter.com/IvVtYs53md— fitbit (@fitbit) March 2, 2022