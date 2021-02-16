First Woman, African Chosen To Lead World Trade Organization

February 16, 2021
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said her first priority is addressing the economic and health challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was chosen to head the World Trade Organization.
She is the first woman and first African to become director general of the international trade body.
Okonjo-Iweala's appointment was decided by the over 160 countries in the WTO.
She said her first priority is addressing the economic and health challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.