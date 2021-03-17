First Wave Of $1,400 Payments To Hit Accounts Wednesday

The IRS says the first wave of payments will show up in accounts Wednesday.

If you haven't been constantly checking your bank account for the $1,400 stimulus payment, check now.

The IRS says the first wave of payments made through direct deposit will show up in accounts Wednesday. After the direct deposit payments, the IRS will begin sending checks in the mail. Those payments are a part of the bigger $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.

The president and top members of his administration have been traveling across the country to educate Americans on what else is in the deal. On Tuesday, President Biden visited a small business in suburban Philadelphia to talk about how the package helps small businesses. The aid package includes a $28 billion grant program to support restaurants and bars. It also includes $15 billion in flexible grants.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Denver yesterday spreading a similar message. Both President Biden and Harris will be in Atlanta on Friday.