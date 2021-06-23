First Person Sentenced In Capitol Riot, No Jail Time

First Person Sentenced In Capitol Riot, No Jail Time
By Johannah Grenaway
and Associated Press
June 23, 2021
An Indiana woman is the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 

Anna Morgan-Lloyd pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and admitted to unlawfully entering the Capitol. 

The 49-year-old will have to serve 3 years of probation, do 120 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution. 

Morgan-Lloyd apologized, saying that she's "ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day."

Plus, 55-year-old Graydon Young, who is a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group, pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case. He agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation. 

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

