First Olympic Teams Land In Japan Ahead Of Tokyo Games

Doctors are worried the event could further strain the Japanese health care system, which is dealing with a record number of critical COVID patients.

The Olympics are just under two months away and some of the first teams are arriving in Tokyo Monday morning.

Australia's softball team is headed there.

Japan is under a COVID state of emergency. The Australian team says all staff and players are fully vaccinated and they're taking all the precautions to keep themselves and everyone around them safe.

Organizers for the Olympics say they have hired about 80 percent of the medical staff needed ahead of the games.

About 10,000 people were supposed to be hired, but that target was lowered by about a third.

Less than three percent of the population has gotten vaccinated.