First Moderna Doses Administered

In total, 7.9 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are being distributed this week.

Yesterday marked another historic day in the fight against the coronavirus.

A second approved vaccine is now in the arms of some Americans.

"This vaccine is hope. It's hope that we will cease the pandemic, live a better life," said Arlene Ramiriez. "We shouldn't be afraid of the vaccine."

That's Arlene Ramirez, a nurse in New York.

She was one of the among the first to get Moderna's vaccine yesterday after it was approved by the FDA on Friday.

And she is just one of many who will get the shot this week.

More health care workers will be getting their first doses today, with hospitals getting shipments from both Moderna and Pfizer.

