First Lady Melania Trump Participates In 'Toys For Tots'

Members of the military and their children also attended the event, which collects toys for kids in need.

First lady Melania Trump participated in the annual Marine "Toys for Tots" drive in Washington yesterday.

The first lady said she's proud of the everyone who helped ensure all children have a present to open for the holidays.

"To the service members joining us, thank you for the sacrifice that's you and your families make for our country," she said. "It is fantastic that you brought your children here today teaching them that the holiday season is not just about receiving presents. It is about kindness and giving back to the community."

The first lady sorted donations and helped children make Christmas cards that will be added to each present. It's her fourth time participating in the event.