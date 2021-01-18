First Lady Melania Trump Gives Farewell Address

Melania Trump called on Americans to "focus on what unites us" but received some criticism for not inviting her successor, Dr. Jill Biden.

First Lady Melania Trump delivered a farewell message Monday, calling on Americans to be an ambassador of her "Be Best" initiative.

"...to focus on what unites us, to rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence and others before yourself."

Mrs. Trump has also earned some criticism for not inviting her successor, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House to show her around as is customary with departing First Ladies.