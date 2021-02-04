World Cancer Day Raises Awareness Of Disease And Prevention

First lady Jill Biden spoke with researchers at the National Cancer Institute on World Cancer Day.

Thursday is World Cancer Day — an international day to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage prevention, detection and treatment.

First lady Jill Biden spoke with researchers with the National Cancer Institute Wednesday. She thanked them for their efforts.

"Cancer touches us all. And because of that, your work touches us all. And you've brought the cancer moonshot to where it is today," said the first lady.

President Biden and the first lady lost their son Beau Biden to brain cancer when he was 46.