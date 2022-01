Her name is Corinne Tan and she is a Chinese-American skier.

For the first time, the American Girl "girl of the year" is a Chinese-American doll.

Her name is Corinne Tan and she is a Chinese-American skier.

Like other "American Girl" dolls, she comes with a back story.

Corinne sells for $110. That price includes a book.

American Girl hopes that she, like all of its other dolls, will serve as positive role models.