Dearborn is 47% Arab American, according to the latest census data.

In Michigan, a city with one of the largest Arab American populations in the country, now has its first Arab American mayor.

State Representative Abdullah Hammoud won the mayoral race in Dearborn.

He tweeted his thanks to supporters, saying in a victory speech his victory should inspire young minorities.

