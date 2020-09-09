Thousands Flee In Greece After Fires Tear Through Migrant Camp

The overcrowded camp had been in lockdown. The government has now declared a state of emergency on the island.

Thousands have been forced to flee in Greece after fires ripped through a migrant camp on the island of Lesbos.

This is a camp in Moria, which is home to some 13,000 migrants.

It's unclear how the fires started. An official told local media the camp has been "completely destroyed."

The overcrowded camp had been in lockdown. The government has now declared a state of emergency on the island. Officials have not commented on local reports that the fire was started deliberately in protest of the lockdown.

A European Union official said it's working to help evacuate unaccompanied teenagers and children to the mainland.