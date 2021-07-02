Fires Rage In Northern California, Forcing Evacuations

Crews are also battling high winds and dry conditions, on top of record-breaking temperatures in the region.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling several wildfires in northern California.

Thousands have been forced to evacuate as authorities close roads in the area as well.

The largest one is the Lava Fire, which has burned nearly 20,000 acres and is 27% contained.

Two other fires nearby — the Tennant Fire and Salt Fire — have burned a combined 13,000 acres.

