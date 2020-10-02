Fires Continue To Burn Across California, Evacuations Continue

Nearly 4 million acres have been burned across California since mid-August.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Thousands of people are still not able to go home because of the wildfires raging through California. And now strong winds are creating more dangerous conditions over the state's wine country.

The National Weather Service reports gusty winds up to 30 mph through Friday.

Fire officials warn there might be more evacuations. More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the Glass Fire in Northern California.

Nearly 4 million acres have been burned across California since mid-August.

Additional reporting by Olga R. Rodriguez of the Associated Press

Contains footage from CNN.