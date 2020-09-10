Thousands Without Shelter In Greece After Fire Scorches Migrant Camp

Officials say the fire may have been set in protest of a coronavirus lockdown.

Thousands of people are without shelter in Greece after a fire ripped through a migrant camp on the island of Lesbos.

Greek officials say the fire may have been arson. The country's migration minister blamed it on migrants. An official told local media the camp has been "completely destroyed."

This is a camp in Moria, which is home to some 13,000 migrants.

The overcrowded camp had been in lockdown due to coronavirus. The government has now declared a state of emergency on the island. Officials say the fire may have been set in protest of the lockdown.