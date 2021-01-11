Fire, Police Department Members Investigated After Capitol Riots

Police departments in Virginia and Washington have placed officers on leave after taking part in U.S. Capitol breach.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Police departments across the country are investigating whether their members took part in the U.S. Capitol breach.

A police department in Rocky Mount, Virginia has placed two officers on administrative leave after finding out they were in DC on Wednesday. Seattle's police department has also placed two officers on leave.

And fire departments in Sanford, Florida and New York City have reported some of their members may have been at the Capitol as well.