Fire At Illinois Chemical Plant Still Burning

The fire could last for several days.

A fire at a chemical plant in Illinois is still burning nearly a day after an explosion forced people nearby to evacuate.

"We're thinking that this is going to be a several-day event to have all this product burned off, and that's the best thing that we can do right now," said Illinois Fire Department Chief Kirk Wilson Rockton.

People living in Rockton, Illinois, 95 miles northwest of Chicago, are still seeing this plume of smoke coming from the chemical plant.

The fire is prompting safety and environmental worries for people living in the area.