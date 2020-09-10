WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Fire At Beirut Blast Site Scares Residents, Fuels Anti-Government Fury

SMS
Fire At Beirut Blast Site Scares Residents, Fuels Anti-Government Fury
By James Packard
By James Packard
September 10, 2020
September 10, 2020
Another fire, the second in a week, at the same Beirut port that blew up in August is outraging residents who feared another explosion Thursday.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT