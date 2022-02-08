Figure Skater Nathan Chen Sets World Record In Short Program

Nathan Chen won the first part of his much-anticipated showdown with two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

Nathan Chen flipped, whirled and even punched his way to a world-record score in the men's figure skating short program at the Beijing Olympics.

Next up for the Salt Lake City native: an expected and long-awaited coronation as Olympic champion.

Chen made history in a historic venue on Tuesday, crushing the world record with a score of 113.97 at Capital Indoor Stadium, site of the 1971 ping pong diplomacy matches between the United States and China.

Opening with a perfect quad flip, the 22-year-old Chen breezed through his often-vexing triple axel and then drilled his quad flip-triple toe loop combination. He skated to a stop and, in a rare show of emotion, punched the air with his right fist.

"I was just elated," Chen said. "At the last Olympics, both of the short programs didn't go the way I wanted. To finally get an opportunity to skate the programs I wanted feels really good."

Chen's score was nearly two points more than the previous world record set by two-time defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu. To win the gold medal, Chen needs to hold off Japanese rivals Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno in Thursday's free skate. Hanyu finished eighth Tuesday.

American Jason Brown, whose last Olympics was in 2014, skated last and scored a personal best of 97.24 points. He was the only man in the final group of skaters who did not attempt a quad.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.