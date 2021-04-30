Festival Stampede Kills 44 In Jerusalem

The stampede occurred as 100,000 Ultra-Orthodox Jews packed a narrow passage.

Israeli health officials say a stampede at a mountainside religious festival in Jerusalem has killed at least 44 people.

The crush happened overnight as an estimated 100,000 Ultra-Orthodox Jews packed a narrow, tunnel-like passage en route to the tomb of a second-century rabbi.

Police said they had trouble keeping order at the site. Celebrants reportedly slipped on a metal-floored slope, setting off what one Israeli news outlet described as a "human avalanche."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the stampede was a terrible disaster and that everyone was praying for the victims.