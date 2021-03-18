FEMA To Reimburse Families For COVID Funeral Costs

Families will need to provide a death certificate stating COVID as the cause.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing families of COVID victims for funeral costs.

All funeral expenses accrued after January 20 of last year will be paid back to families who lost loved ones to coronavirus. The death toll is now up to nearly 539,000.

FEMA says it'll start taking applications for the reimbursements next month.

