FEMA To End Funding For Cloth Face Masks For Schools

FEMA is changing its policy on mask funding starting Sept. 15. Health and Human Services will provide the masks for schools, instead.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will end federal funding for cloth face masks in most schools.

FEMA announced the changes in a call on Tuesday, saying it will no longer reimburse states for masks at schools, public housing and courthouses. The updated policy will go into effect Sept. 15. The agency said supporting schools is not a "direct emergency" so it's not eligible for public assistance.

Instead, the Department of Health and Human Services will provide them. HHS says it will send up to 125 million cloth masks to states to distribute to students and teachers.