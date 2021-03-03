FEMA Opens 4 Mass Vaccination Sites In Florida

Starting Wednesday, vaccine eligibility is expanding in Florida.

Four FEMA mass vaccination sites opened across Florida this morning in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville.

Health officials hope to administer more than 2,000 doses a day at each site.

Older teachers, school employees and first responders are now able to sign up.

Under a new order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, younger people who are vulnerable to the virus can also get the shot.