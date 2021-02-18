FEMA Delivering Supplies To Texas During Winter Storm

While help is on the way, a new storm front moving in could cause more outages.

The White House says it is in close contact with states impacted by the storm. It says FEMA is giving generators and other supplies to Texas to help keep people safe and warm, and it's working to help other states too.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "We are preparing to quickly process requests from other states for emergency assistance. That's how the process typically works. And we urge people in the affected states to, of course, listen to their emergency management officials."

