FeedingNYC Has Fed 100,000 Families Since 2001 For Thanksgiving

FeedingNYC, a non-profit organization, provides hundreds of meals to shelters that include migrant families.

Freddy Garcia says he can finally allow himself to look at his future with hope.

He's celebrating his first Thanksgiving in the United States, in the Big Apple

"I am so overwhelmed by how things are turning out," said Garcia, with the help of his interpreter, as Garcia is deaf.

The Venezuelan is one of thousands of migrants bused from Texas to New York City in recent months.

His journey to the U.S. wasn't easy; in addition to physical and safety obstacles, communicating with others is a major challenge.

"He would drink dirty water from actual mud, or rivers risking his life. So, he's thanking God he's okay and alive," said the interpreter.

Garcia says he's glad he made it to New York, one of the only places in the country that offers resources for people with special needs.

Related Story New York City Mayor Closing Randall's Island Migrant Facility

"I just felt like the door closed before I can get in. But now that you guys sent these two interpreters, wow I know that I can pursue my dreams because you have provided us interpretations," said Garcia with the help of the interpreter.

Garcia uses Spanish sign language.

But in order to communicate, he uses two interpreters. An American sign language translator and a second certified deaf interpreter.

Garcia says he's indebted for the help he's received from volunteer organizations since he arrived in New York.

Several organizations like FeedingNYC have stepped in to fill the gaps for sheltered families.

"We typically bring meals, Thanksgiving meal kits, to the families within the system. I think this year we just hit 8,500 families and yesterday during our packing event we managed to hit 100,000 families fed since our founding in 2021," said Karen Flores organizer of FeedingNYC.

Flores says the non-profit organization provides hundreds of meals to shelters that include migrant families.

"This is like a time of year where we slow down to think of others, especially our organization. And so, it's nice to see the reaction when folks receive their meals, because to them it always sort of comes off as unexpected. And it's nice to feel that sense of gratitude," said Flores.

The interpreters that are helping Garcia tell Newsy that since he arrived in New York he's already picking up the American sign language.