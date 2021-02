The two centers will open on March 10 in Greensboro, North Carolina and Chicago.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Biden administration is launching two new community vaccination centers.

One in Greensboro, North Carolina and another in Chicago, Illinois. Both open March 10.

An FDA panel is also meeting to review the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID vaccine.

If approved, the U.S. would have three vaccines being put to use to fight the virus.