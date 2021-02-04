Federal Government To Open 2 COVID Vaccine Sites In California

Governor Gavin Newsom expects up to 6,000 vaccines to be administered daily between the two sites.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

California is working with the Biden Administration to open two federal vaccine sites in the state.

It's part of the president's plan to open 100 mass vaccination sites across the country in 100 days.

Governor Gavin Newsom says up to 6,000 vaccines can be administered daily between the two locations.

The sites, in Oakland and Los Angeles, are in some of the state's poorest areas.

The vaccination centers are set to open February 16.