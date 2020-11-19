Feds Say Men in Mich. Gov. Kidnap Scheme Had Backup Plans

Men charged in scheme to kidnap Michigan's governor over coronavirus rules also reportedly considered burning down state house with lawmakers inside.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

There are new disturbing details on the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Filings show the backup plan was for 200 people to take over the Michigan capitol building — and to televise executions of public officials throughout the week.

The 14 men charged in connection with the scheme also reportedly considered burning down the state house — with lawmakers inside.