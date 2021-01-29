Pentagon Reviewing FEMA Request For Help With Vaccine Rollout

"We are actively considering support for the vaccine effort and are prepared to certainly do so," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

The federal government is turning to the military to assist with President Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days.

Pentagon officials say they're reviewing FEMA's request for help.

"We are actively considering support for the vaccine effort and are prepared to certainly do so. ... That is certainly a mission that we are capable of doing and are certainly analyzing doing," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby said the department will contribute as much as it can to help but wants to balance the potential risk.