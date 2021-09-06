Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

States can use federal COVID relief on this issue but whether they do so is up to them.

Nearly 9 million Americans are estimated to lose out on all unemployment benefits.

Key federal jobless aid implemented in response to the pandemic expires Monday. And frustration is setting in for those who've relied on the extra $300 weekly payments.

One former banking worker says she's exhausted all her other funds.

"I thought I had everything covered and then savings are gone," Gisella Manzano said. "There's no retirement money. My life insurance policies set up for the kids, as well as myself. It's gone."

The White House doesn't plan to extend the weekly boost.

