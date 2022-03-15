Federal Reserve Expected To Raise Interest Rates To Ease Inflation

Officials are expected to announce a quarter-percentage point rate hike, up from zero. But it's not clear how many increases could take place after.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the first time since the pandemic began.

It's also expected to provide an outlook on the rest of the economy, as inflation remains high and the war in Ukraine continues.

Over two years in, the Fed is ready to rein in financial relief it provided during the pandemic.

That means a rise in interest rates.

"The only question is really whether it be a quarter of a percentage point, or half," Baker Boyer Vice President and Chief Investment Officer John Cunnison said.

Officials are expected to announce a quarter-percentage point rate hike, up from zero. But it's not clear how many increases could take place after, throughout the year.

"My sense is that we'll see five," Cunnison continued. "And you know, I think the Fed is going to be data dependent and they're going to be looking at the data as we go through the course of the year."

What this means for consumers is money will become more expensive to borrow. If you want to take out a loan to buy a home or delay paying credit card debt, you'll be paying higher interest on it. The reason the Fed wants to raise rates is to cool inflation, which has in part been driven by demand.

Though the economy has recovered in many ways since, major challenges lie ahead, like taming sky-high inflation. But it's not just COVID-19 the economy has to worry about anymore, as a new crisis abounds.

"It just complicated the Federal Reserve's task of increasing interest rates to cool inflation while not snuffing out growth," Cunnison said.

The war in Ukraine leaves even more uncertainty, both at home and abroad. Even Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged officials to move carefully as they assess the potential economic damage to come.