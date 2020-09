The Fed says gain in the stock market helped household wealth bounce back from the plunge in March.

The Federal Reserve said today Americans household wealth has rebounded to a record high. But that's not the whole story.

But... Note...most of those gains went to the most affluent households.

For many of the rest. The story remains skyrocketing unemployment.