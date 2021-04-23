Federal Panel To Analyze Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Authorities in Oregon are investigating a woman's death and a possible link to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It's a big day for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been on pause for more than a week.

Today, a committee of health experts will meet to recommend the next steps.

But it all comes as authorities in Oregon investigate a woman's death and a possible link to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"I can share that her symptoms did present within two weeks of vaccination so it's consistent with the cases observed before hers," said Oregon Health Authority Senior Health Advisor Dr.. Shimi Sharief.

State officials say the woman developed a rare blood clot and low platelets. They wanted to stress it's unclear if her death is related to the vaccine.

The CDC is also looking at another case in Texas where a woman developed blood clots after receiving the vaccine.