Federal Officials Warn Of Possible Vaccine Scams

Officials say they've already found thousands of websites suspected of COVID-19-related fraud.

We typically hear about scams around the holidays, but here's something you may not have thought about.

Scams surrounding the coronavirus vaccine — and Homeland Security investigators are sounding the alarm.

"The best advice i have is to consult with your medical professional prior to taking any treatments or vaccinations," said Steve Francis, director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center. "And if it's too good to be true, it probably is."

Investigators say they're working with vaccine makers to understand their process in order to be able to spot fakes.

The FDA also recently issued its own warning about possible vaccine scams.