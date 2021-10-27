Federal Judge Upholds Southwest Airlines Vaccine Mandate

U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn denied a request from the airline's pilot union to block the mandate.

A federal judge has rejected a request by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Union to block a vaccine mandate.

All Southwest Airlines employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, as part of President Joe Biden's mandate for government contractors.

The pilots union argued that the mandate needed to be negotiated because it changed work and pay rules. The union says it's disappointed with the judge's ruling and is considering next steps.