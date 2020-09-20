Judge Delays Ban On WeChat After Users Raise First Amendment Questions

A federal judge said there's little evidence the ban addresses national security concerns.

A federal judge in California has temporarily saved WeChat by delaying the Commerce Department's effective U.S. ban on the app.

WeChat is a messaging, social media and mobile payment app. It's popular with many Chinese-speaking Americans who want to connect with friends, family, customers and business contacts in China.

On Friday, the Commerce Department announced that downloads and internet access for WeChat — along with TikTok — would be halted Sunday at midnight. It cited national security concerns, as both apps are Chinese-owned.

WeChat users sued, saying it violates multiple amendments and laws. The judge agreed in her 22-page order that the lawsuit brings up serious First Amendment questions. She wrote that there's little evidence the ban addresses national security concerns.

TikTok also celebrated a victory Saturday as President Donald Trump said he approves of a proposed deal for TikTok to partner with Walmart and Oracle in the U.S.

Additional reporting by Stan Choe of the Associated Press.