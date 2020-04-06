Federal Government Sends Ventilators After Complaints From Governors

President Trump says additional ventilators have been sent to Illinois, New Jersey, Louisiana, Michigan and Massachusetts.

President Trump says the federal government sent out several hundred ventilators over the weekend to a handful of states facing growing coronavirus case numbers.

The president's announcement Sunday came after criticism from numerous governors who say that without additional ventilators, doctors may have to begin making difficult decisions about who gets life-saving treatment.

According to President Trump, an additional 600 ventilators have been sent to Illinois, 500 have been sent to New Jersey, 200 to Louisiana, 300 to Michigan, and 100 to Massachusetts.

Health experts warn that the U.S. is entering what could be a very difficult week in its fight against the coronavirus.

White House officials say they're anticipating the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus will reach between 100,000 and 240,000 in the weeks ahead.

Contains footage from CNN.