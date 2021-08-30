Federal Civil Rights Inquiries Over Bans On Mask Mandates

August 30, 2021
Federal officials say those bans could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.
The U.S. Education Department is launching civil rights inquiries into five states with bans on mask mandates.
The department is investigating Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.
